Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Enerplus
|ERF.TO
|7.67%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|7.50%
|Whitecap Resources
|WCP.TO
|6.82%
|Hemisphere
|HME.V
|6.47%
|NuVista Energy
|NVA.TO
|5.48%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|-2.54%
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|-2.67%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|-2.83%
|Spartan Delta Energy
|SDE.TO
|-3.14%
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|-4.98%
