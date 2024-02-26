Calima Energy Limited – Trading Halt

Earlier today, Calima Energy Limited requested the implementation of a trading halt for its listed securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under symbol CE1. The ASX subsequently granted the trading halt, which will remain in place until the earlier of:

“the Company making an announcement to the market regarding the completion of the Blackspur Sale”

“the commencement of trading on Wednesday 28th February 2024”

Access the full press release here. As a reminder, the Blackspur Sale was originally announced in a separate press release published on January 5, 2024.

In addition, information on Calima Energy’s Corporate Divestiture can be found here.