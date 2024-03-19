TOP WELL REPORT – January volumes – Ovintiv and ConocoPhillips take top spots while new Alberta NGL data provides never before seen insight on some top Strathcona wells

The January data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

This is also the first month where Alberta NGL data is reported, and this new data is included in our TOP WELL REPORT. To read more about our methodology, click here. The biggest changes are that we now include pentane volumes in our top liquids section as a condensate equivalent, and our top gas wells are based on marketable gas as opposed to the old “gas equivalent” production stream.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate + pentane) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of January is below. You can also click on the links below to view the wells all on one map, while BOE Intel subscribers can interact with these lists as they choose on BOE Intel.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ConocoPhillips continued its recent string of impressive Montney condensate wells in northeast BC with 5 of the top 15 wells in January. These wells had condensate rates ranging from 997 – 1,434 bbl/d in the month. Looking back over the last number of months, ConocoPhillips has brought 18 wells on production in the northeast BC Montney since last July and has increased gross licensed condensate production in the area from ~7,200 bbl/d in July 2023 to over 20,000 bbl/d in January 2024.

Strathcona Resources had 3 of the top 15 condensate wells coming from the company’s Kakwa Montney acreage. These wells had condensate rates from 915 – 1,409 bbl/d. Credit the new Alberta NGL data for us being able to see the liquids production for these wells in the public domain. The liquids are reported as pentane (a condensate equivalent) and previously wouldn’t have been accessible via public reporting.

ARC Resources had 4 wells in the top 15 for this month’s reporting. These wells are from the Karr area with condensate rates from 1,116 – 1,358 bbl/d. Interestingly these wells are all on confidential status, so marketable gas rates and producing hours are not available.

Ovintiv had a very liquids rich condensate well at Tower Lake in BC in January. It produced at a rate of 1,323 bbl/d in the month.

Crescent Point had 2 of the top 15 wells (one licensed to Hammerhead). The oil rates were 973 bbl/d and 966 bbl/d from Bezanson and Karr, respectively.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv maintained its usual spot among the top natural gas wells in January, with 8 of the top 15 wells (in addition to its one top liquids well). Its top well produced 26.2 mmcf/d of marketable gas in January. Ovintiv’s top wells all came from Sunrise.

ARC Resources had 4 of the top 15 natural gas wells (in addition to 4 of the top 15 loil/condensate wells). These wells also came from the Sunrise field, with natural gas rates ranging from 18.3 – 19.3 mmcf/d.

Canadian Natural Resources had the only non-Montney, non-BC wells to make the top natural gas wells list. These 2 Falher wells came from the Wapiti field in Alberta.

Murphy Oil had the remaining top gas well, with a rate of 21.3 mmcf/d from Sundown.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – JANUARY VOLUMES

*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.