Blacksteel Energy Inc. announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2024) – Blacksteel Energy Inc. (“Blacksteel” or the “Corporation“) announces that Mr. Duncan Nightingale has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Corporation for personal reasons.

Blacksteel is pleased to announce that Arthur Madden, the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, has agreed to assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and join the board of directors. In addition, the Corporation has appointed Mr. John McLeod as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Arthur Madden, CMA, CPA, MBA, ICD.D., brings over 40 years of experience as a Director, Advisor and Chief Financial Officer with international capital markets experience for private and public entities in Canada, Argentina, Russia, USA, and the Middle East. Mr. Madden has proven abilities in strategic planning, capital markets, value creation, and environmental, social, and corporate governance for public and private companies, including start-ups and initial public offerings. He is a previous director of Painted Pony Energy, a rapidly growing producer in Canada’s Montney hydrocarbon play.

Mr. John McLeod, P.Eng., has over 40 years of technical, operational and management experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, both domestic and international. He spent 15 years with Amoco Canada in Canada and the USA, including four years as Chief Engineer. In addition to his North American experience, he has been involved in international exploration, development, and EOR projects. He has been a director of several international oil companies, including Heritage Oil Plc. He has held the positions of President and CEO of several international public companies, including Arakis Energy Corp in Sudan, Rally Energy Corp. in Egypt, and United Hydrocarbon International Corp in Chad. He has served as an officer and director of several Canadian public and private energy companies. John is a member and a Past President of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Arthur Madden stated, “I am thrilled to take on this additional responsibility as president and CEO of the company. Adding Mr. McLeod provides Blacksteel with the expertise needed to optimize growth opportunities. I strongly believe that our team can propel Blacksteel’s growth and prosperity.”

Blacksteel Energy would like to thank Mr. Nightingale for his tireless contributions and guidance over the past few years, which enabled the Corporation to move forward and consolidate its current asset base. The Corporation wishes him all the best in his future endeavours and is appreciative that he has agreed to stay on as a consultant and advisor.

