Addressing Their Industry’s Knowledge Gap: How SAGA Wisdom is Cultivating a Community of Learning in Energy

The energy industry of today finds itself amid a unique challenge. Rapidly evolving technological advancements are now outpacing the supply of skilled energy professionals. This is making it more and more difficult to meet the needs of modern job requirements, and as a consequence, a significant knowledge gap has emerged.

Thankfully there’s SAGA Wisdom, a leader in enterprise-level online continuing education in the energy sector, that is pushing the boundaries of when, where and how this necessary training is delivered.

HOW IS SAGA ADDRESSING THE KNOWLEDGE GAP?

Started by four ex-Fekete Associates colleagues, SAGA Wisdom has carved out a niche in the continuing education sector, by offering a fully digital, on-demand platform for oil & gas professionals from world-class instructors.

Tailored for the needs of engineers and geoscientists, SAGA’s learning approach and platform can best be described in one simple sentence:

Learning inspired by Masterclass, subscription delivery inspired by Netflix

With a vast and growing library of high-demand courses taught by world-class experts, as well as community-building events, industry news, consulting services and more, the founders’ philosophy of “never stop learning” is a pervasive theme among SAGA’s product offerings.

Even the company brand, Saga, derived from Norse mythology, is aptly named after Asgard’s librarian and the Goddess of history, storytelling and wisdom. In fact, you’ll notice that as part of their foundation of learning, SAGA’s platform, offerings and beliefs all, quite appropriately we think, share that common link to Norse mythology.

A PROVEN RESEARCH-BACKED APPROACH

As you would expect of such a knowledge-centric company, their philosophy and product offering has been thoroughly backed by research. In fact, their efforts are detailed in the study titled; “An Analytics Based Approach to Improving Digital Learning Efficacy in the Energy Sector (SPE-212810-MS).’”

In this comprehensive study – which analyzed data from over 1600 learners subscribed to SAGA’s custom-built online learning platform over the course of several years – the team was able to compare the outcomes – in terms of engagement and lesson completion rates- of different online learning approaches. The experience gained from analyzing this data has contributed to the continuous improvement of SAGA’s learning platform and created significant value for individual subscribers as well as corporate clients.

The study also illustrates the immense value of fostering a learning community and benchmarking against team progress in the creation of an engaging learning environment.

FOSTERING A LEARNING COMMUNITY

A vitally important element of the SAGA Wisdom movement is the creation of a culture and tribe of similar like-minded individuals – those that seek a better class of education and community.

And admittedly, while we are entrenched in the age of social networking and digital learning, nothing beats a good old-fashioned in-person event to further strengthen any kind of community and knowledge-share. No surprise, SAGA also recognizes this and continues to hold their annual conference, SÖKKVABEKKR, each and every spring.

ABOUT SÖKKVABEKKR 2024 – MAY 6-8

Following the Norse mythology theme, SÖKKVABEKKR [sɔk:wabek:r] is the Hall of SAGA and means “treasure bank”. It is SAGA Wisdom’s annual technical conference, where “both knowledge and merriment are shared together” in keeping with ancient Viking customs.

This year’s conference will be hosted in Charleston, SC from May 6-8, and according to SAGA, the conference promises to deliver a comprehensive technical program featuring industry leaders who will delve into the challenges surrounding tight unconventional reservoirs, with content tailored to subsurface technical professionals.

Set to be a key event for engineers and geoscientists in the energy sector, it is poised to be an incredible opportunity for networking, exchanging knowledge, and building connections within the industry – a.k.a. fostering a learning community.

From what we can see, SAGA Wisdom is truly “all-in” when it comes to both delivering this much-needed content and training but also cultivating the community to support this growing knowledge base in the Energy industry. They really are a trail-blazer in the online education delivery space and appear to be well poised to tackle this challenging knowledge gap head-on, and we in Alberta will be all the better for it.

ABOUT SAGA WISDOM

SAGA Wisdom is a digital learning company tailored to those seeking continuing education within the oil and gas industry. They maximize return-on-investment by offering cost effective, high quality and relevant content from today’s experts, while optimizing efficiency and engagement using innovative technology and focusing on their customers’ business needs.

To learn more about SAGA Wisdom and their upcoming SÖKKVABEKKR 2024 conference, please CLICK HERE.