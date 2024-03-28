Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|24.39%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|14.55%
|Logan Energy
|LGN.V
|13.41%
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|10.17%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|7.63%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Yangarra Resources
|YGR.TO
|-0.90%
|InPlay Oil
|IPO.TO
|-1.65%
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|-2.94%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-3.28%
|Hemisphere
|HME.V
|-3.55%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
BOE Intel Q4 2023 Earnings Season Report Card – Part 1
Spur Petroleum to test far northern reaches of its Clearwater acreage – also see the company’s best wells from February
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
444,000 semi-loads of food? Just another day on planet earth
Environmental ruling threatens Wyoming oil and gas drilling leases
Parkland puts 157 convenience store and fuel station locations up for sale
Strathcona Resources Ltd. reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results
With completion in sight, what’s next for the Trans Mountain pipeline project?