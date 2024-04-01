Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces closing of acquisition of Enbridge’s interest in Alliance/Aux Sable and raises 2024 guidance

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Enbridge’s interest in the Alliance, Aux Sable, and NRGreen joint ventures (the “Transaction”).
“We are excited to further enhance our business by increasing our ownership in Alliance and Aux Sable. Aligning with Pembina’s strategy, this acquisition grows and strengthens our existing franchise and provides greater exposure to resilient end-use markets,” said Scott Burrows, Pembina’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With completion of the Transaction, we will prioritize integrating these businesses and pursuing the near-term synergies we have identified to extract greater value from these unique and exceptional assets.”
Subscription Receipts
The approximately $3.1 billion purchase price for the Transaction was funded, in part, from the net proceeds of Pembina’s $1.28 billion bought deal offering of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”), which closed on December 19, 2023. With the closing of the Transaction, each holder of Subscription Receipts will be entitled to receive, automatically and without additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder, one common share of Pembina (the “Common Shares”). On March 28, 2024, Pembina made a cash payment per Subscription Receipt, to holders of Subscription Receipts of record as of March 15, 2024, of $0.6675 (a “Dividend Equivalent Payment”), such amount being equal to the dividend per Common Share paid on such date to holders of Common Shares. No further Dividend Equivalent Payment will be paid or is payable to holders of Subscription Receipts in connection with closing of the Transaction.
Trading in the Subscription Receipts is expected to be halted, the transfer register maintained by the subscription receipt agent will be closed and the Subscription Receipts will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), in each case, effective as of the close of trading today. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipts are expected to commence trading on the TSX and on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow.
Revised 2024 Guidance
In conjunction with closing, Pembina has updated its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $4.05 billion to $4.30 billion (previously $3.725 to $4.025 billion). Relative to Pembina’s previous guidance, the revised outlook for 2024 primarily reflects the incremental contribution from increased ownership of Alliance and Aux Sable, as well as a stronger outlook in the marketing business.
About Pembina
Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for 70 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.
Purpose of Pembina: We deliver extraordinary energy solutions so the world can thrive.
Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.
Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.