Stack Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of its Code Name Generator for acquisition and divestiture projects. The Stack Code Name Generator takes the painful struggle out of determining what to call your top secret A&D project.

Try it Here for Free.

Stack’s Kyla Lawson (Growth at Stack, short listed for top 40 under 40 in 2017 and 2021) was rumoured to have said: “A&D is a multi billion dollar market and it’s conceivable that it could be a bigger number if it was easier to come up with better code names. We have a team of analysts building spreadsheet financial projections for this and we are excited to see how big this could be and how it might impact our office renovations.”

Stack is the only player in the Oil and Gas Code Name generator space and believes it has first mover advantage. We believe by 2035, 90% of Virtual Data Rooms (VDRs) will be named by Stack. VC funds can contact us at hello@stackdx.com.

Happy first day of Q2.

Stack