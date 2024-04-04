April 3rd Alberta Crown Land Sale fetches $36.6 MM driven by continued strong interest in the Montney and the Mannville – BOE Intel

The Alberta Government brought in more than $36.6 million on its April 3, 2024 Crown land sale. This is another strong land sale, which follows up on two strong land sales from March which fetched $59 MM and $52.1 MM.

To see all of the results from this land sale, click here and go to the “Land Results” tab.

The most valuable parcels of land, on a total bonus basis and on a bonus per area basis, were for the Montney southeast of Grande Prairie. There were three individual sections that each went for the same price ($5,591,266). All 3 sections of land were purchased by Millennium (a land broker), although two different numbers were used by Millennium for the purchases, Millennium Land (444) and Millennium Land (555).

These 3 sections of land represented ~46% of the total bonus from this land sale.

The 3 sections referenced above are shown in blue on the map below (Figure 1). Also pictured are Montney spuds over the last 2 years (red), and the mineral rights of a few companies in the area for illustrative purposes only.

Figure 1



*Map is for illustrative purposes only. Not all company’s mineral rights are shown, and not all companies in the area are shown. Pictured mineral rights are not zone specific. Any overlapping mineral rights between companies may not be visible on this map.

Another interesting component of yesterday’s land sale was for oil sands rights in the Mannville Group. There were 15 different parcels of land (Figure 2) clustered together near Bonnyville that amounted to a total of 7,808 hectares or 30.5 sections. These parcels sold for a combined price of $13.03 MM. On a $/area basis, these lands went for $1,669/ha or $427,293/section. A number of different land brokers were the buyers of record.

Figure 2