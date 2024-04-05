Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count falls to 135

Canada’s active rig count came in at 135 this morning, 3 rigs fewer than last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased, with the province’s active rig count jumping from 105 to 106. Saskatchewan’s rig count fell by 1 (from 5 to 4), while BC’s active rig count fell from 28 to 25. This is the first week over a month in which BC’s rig count has declined, suggesting the spring break up is well underway.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 67 to 68 between March 29 and April 5. In contrast, the number of gas rigs decreased by 4. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” held steady at 4.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 37.0%, a very slight decrease from 37.1% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased by 7, settling at 365.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.