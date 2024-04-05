Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|19.82%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|19.72%
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|16.22%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|11.66%
|Headwater Exploration
|HWX.TO
|10.43%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Cardinal Energy
|CJ.TO
|0.00%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|-0.61%
|Athabasca Oil
|ATH.TO
|-2.49%
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|-2.50%
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|-3.00%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Finding value in the NGL stream – these 10 producers have the highest condensate weighting in their natural gas liquids – BOE Intel
BOE Intel Q4 2023 Earnings Season Report Card – Part 2
April 3rd Alberta Crown Land Sale fetches $36.6 MM driven by continued strong interest in the Montney and the Mannville – BOE Intel
CNRL Karr Asset Review – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Canada ‘not interested’ in investing in LNG facilities, energy minister says
Heavy oil differential narrows
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces sale of non-core Deer Mountain property
Trans Mountain to finish final segment of oil pipeline expansion in April, filing says
Lycos Energy Inc. announces operations update highlighted by wine rack drilling outperformance and updated 2024 guidance