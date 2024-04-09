AER Board Chair David Goldie Announces Resignation

AER Board Chair David Goldie announced that he will resign as Chair, and Board Member of the AER, effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Goldie will continue to be involved with the Board until September and will assist the organization with transition to new Board leadership.

“As I approach the 5-year mark with the AER Board, I’m very pleased with where the AER is today particularly as it relates to the organization’s professionalism, culture and engagement of staff, and its efficiency,” says Mr. Goldie. “And this is why I’ve decided it would be a good time to move on to some new challenges. I feel satisfied with where the organization is today and that it is on a good path forward.”

Mr. Goldie joined the interim Board in September 2019, when the Board was given the mandate to reform the AER’s governance, streamline its organization and make it more efficient.

“I am proud to say that these goals have been accomplished,” added Mr. Goldie. “It has been a great honour and a privilege for me to serve on the AER Board and I offer the AER and its employees best wishes for continued success in the future.”

The recruitment of a successor will be forthcoming and in accordance with the Responsible Energy Development Act, S.A. 2012, Chapter R-17.3. Details on the Act and process can be found here: https://static.aer.ca/prd/documents/about-us/general-bylaw.pdf

Please see the original announcement on the AER website here.