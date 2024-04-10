EPCs (Carbon Credits) For Sale

C Group Energy Inc. is a private Calgary, Alberta based energy company and is interested in selling 3,500 Emission Performance Credits (EPCs equivalent to 3,500 tonnes CO 2 e). These EPCs were generated by C Group in the 2022 TIER Aggregate Program by infrastructure and operational improvements that significantly reduced our emissions intensity. The EPCs were granted by AEPA in December of 2023, are registered with the Alberta Carbon Registries, and are good for a five-year term. Please submit all inquiries to ryan@cgroupenergy.com.