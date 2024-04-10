NeeStaNan appoints Dr. Raymond Neckoway

The NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raymond (Ray) Neckoway as Lead Advisor, Community Engagement for NeeStaNan Projects Inc. Dr. Neckoway is a former professor at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay Ontario where he taught courses on First Nations Engagement and studied the effects of large infrastructure projects on First Nations and Indigenous communities. Ray is a member of the Fox Lake Cree Nation. In his new role with NeeStaNan, Dr Neckoway will design and oversee the company’s community engagement programs in and along the NeeStaNan Utility Corridor and port location.

NeeStaNan is a 100% First Nation and Indigenous led organization and is advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta with a new deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in: agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The NeeStaNan utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867