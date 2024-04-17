NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
- Shell plc’s 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) scheduled to be a hybrid meeting, facilitating both physical and virtual attendance.
- Board requests shareholder support for Company’s energy transition update, as disclosed in Shell plc’s Annual Report and the Energy Transition Strategy 2024.
- Shareholders encouraged to vote in advance of the AGM, but voting enabled during the meeting for those formally in attendance.
Today, Shell plc (the “Company”) posted its Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (the “Notice”), which can be viewed and downloaded from shell.com/agm. The AGM is scheduled to be held at the InterContinental London – The O2, 1 Waterview Drive, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0TW, United Kingdom at 10:00 (UK time) on Tuesday May 21, 2024. Further details on how to join or watch the AGM can be found within the Notice.
The Board requests support for the Company’s energy transition update
Shell’s Energy Transition Strategy 2024 was published on March 14, 2024 and shall be deemed to be incorporated in, and form part of, the Notice. Please see the Notice for further information.
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of each of the documents below is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (“NSM”) and will be available for inspection at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
- Notice of the 2024 AGM;
- Notice of Availability of Shareholder Documents; and
- Proxy Form relating to the 2024 AGM.
The following documents were submitted to the NSM in March 2024:
- Annual Report and Accounts and the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023; and
- Energy Transition Strategy 2024.
The Annual Report and Accounts and the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 can also be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website: shell.com.
Printed copies of the Notice and associated documents will be despatched to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.
Shareholders are encouraged to register in the “Keep up to date with Shell” section of the Company’s website at shell.com/news-and-insights/newsroom/email-alerts to receive the latest AGM news.
Caroline J.M. Omloo
Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550 Americas: +1 713 241 4544
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Cautionary Note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The term “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.