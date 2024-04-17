TC Energy does not expect service interruptions following pipeline rupture

TC Energy said on Wednesday it does not anticipate any service interruptions from the rupture of its NGTL gas pipeline in Alberta, Canada, which caused a wildfire on Tuesday.

The company said it was working with regulatory agencies to investigate the incident and that once the site was confirmed to be safe, survey crews and an environmental inspector would make assessments to inform repair and restoration planning.

“Alberta Wildfire confirmed that the secondary fire is under control and does not pose a threat to any community,” it said in a statement on its website.

A section of TC Energy’s NGTL natural gas pipeline system had on Tuesday exploded about 40km (25 miles) northwest of Edson, Alberta, in Yellowhead County.

TC Energy had said on Tuesday it isolated and shut down the affected section of the NGTL system. It activated emergency response procedures after being notified about an incident at about 11 a.m.

NGTL is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

