Advantage announces first quarter 2024 conference call

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage”) plans to report first-quarter 2024 financial and operational results following the close of North American markets on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Advantage’s management team will discuss the results in a conference call and webcast presentation on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain Time (10:00 am Eastern Time).

To participate by phone, please call 1-888-664-6383 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-764-8650 (International). A recording of the conference call will be available for replay by calling 1-888-390-0541 and entering the conference replay code 977926#. The replay will be available until May 3, 2024.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may enter your details and phone number at https://emportal.ink/3PWpLkq to receive an instant automated call back. You may also stream the event via webcast at https://app.webinar.net/Rgk70L75NqO.

