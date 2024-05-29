TOP WELL REPORT – March volumes – The surprising company that had a 3,346 BOE/d Duvernay well including 1,397 bbl/d of condensate

The March data is now fully complete for all provinces so we can report on the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada for the month**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Given the timing lags between when the full NGL data gets reported and when the initial data comes in for the following month, we will also be reporting on some interesting wells from the initial April data in a separate article.

To read more about our methodology, click here. The biggest changes that we made to reflect the new Alberta NGL data are that we now include pentane volumes in our top liquids section as a condensate equivalent, and our top gas wells are based on marketable gas as opposed to the old “gas equivalent” production stream.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate + pentane) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of March is below. You can also click on the links below to view the wells all on one map.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Many of the top oil wells were covered in our March sneak peek, including Veren with 4 extremely impressive Montney wells, and Tamarack Valley with 2 top Charlie Lake producers. Baytex had 5 x ~1,000 bbl/d Clearwater wells that we profiled in the March sneak peek, although after the full data came in only 1 of them made the top 15.

Some big Pentane (condensate equivalent) wells made their way into the top 15 list after the full NGL data came in, including: A very big Duvernay well by Kiwetinohk that produced 1,397 bbl/d of condensate in March. All told, this well produced 3,346 BOE/d in March as it came with strong natural gas rates and other NGLs as well. Interestingly the intial data on gas production for April actually showed a higher gas rate than in March, so we will be curious to see the condensate production number for April when reported. Perhaps not surprisingly given the results from this well, Kiwetinohk just announced an accelerated capital program targeting its Duvernay assets. ConocoPhillips with 4 Montney wells from northeast BC, with condensate production results ranging from 1,028 – 1,258 bbl/d.

Not to be outdone, Canadian Natural Resources had a Montney well at Elmworth that produced 3,432 BOE/d in March (including 1,357 bbl/d of oil/condensate) once the whole production stream was tallied up.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – MARCH VOLUMES



*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

Notable natural gas wells:

Some familiar faces were atop the top 15 natural gas wells list. Ovintiv had 11 of the top 15, followed by ARC Resources with 3, and Murphy Oil with 1. As might be expected, all 15 wells came from the Montney in northeast BC. Two of the top natural gas wells by Ovintiv also came with high condensate rates to further improve the per well economics, one well with 509 bbl/d of condensate and another with 548 bbl/d of condensate.



TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – MARCH VOLUMES



*Condensate volumes only include condensate/pentane, not other NGLs

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.