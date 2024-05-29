TOP WELL REPORT – April sneak peek – Veren continues to rule the Montney with top oil/condensate rates while Whitecap has its best showing in many months

Production data is out for April on a limited basis. Alberta producers have reported oil, gas equivalent, and condensate volumes (but not pentane, NGLs or marketable gas), while Saskatchewan and BC are yet to report. While our complete top well report for April won’t be out for almost another month, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show some initial data for those who are interested. As this is a sneak peek version, we are limited to what has been reported. Pentane volumes will not be represented yet for April which will affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” volumes in the gas column. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the limited version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

BOE Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on our activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

For this report for April – we’ve decided to highlight the top 15 oil/condensate wells in Alberta based on that limited data.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Veren (formerly Crescent Point) had the top 4 wells in April, with production rates ranging from 1,300 – 1,654 bbl/d. Since the company’s Montney consolidation in 2024 (when it acquired assets from Spartan Delta and Hammerhead), Veren has quite often been at or near the top of these lists.

Whitecap had 3 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells from April. This would be the most number of wells in the top 15 that we have seen from Whitecap since we have begun publishing these lists. Recall the company had specifically targeted an increased number of Montney wells in the back half of its 2023 budget, with many of those now on production and showing good results.

Baytex had 4 of the top 15 wells from its Peavine Clearwater program.

Longshore Resources had the top Charlie Lake well in April, coming in at 1,097 bbl/d from Pouce Coupe South.

Canadian Natural Resources had 2 of the top 15 wells, including a Montney well from Elmworth and a Dunvegan well from Karr. Both wells had production rates higher than 1,000 bbl/d in April.

Tamarack Valley had one of the top 15 oil wells in April, with a Charlie Lake well from Grande Prairie that produced 918 bbl/d.

Note that Veren’s, Whitecap’s and Tamarack’s top wells were all on confidential status so the producing hours are not yet reported.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – April volumes – partial data – Alberta only

*initial April data only, so pentane volumes are not included. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.