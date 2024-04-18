New to Market Surplus Bakken Oil and Gas Equipment – Including (19x) Lufkin 640-365-168 Pumping Units for USD $25,000 Each and Transloading Equipment

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2024 – Fuelled Family of Companies (“Fuelled” or “the Company” or “we” or “our”), a technology-based company that uses platforms to manage, sell and disrupt, is pleased to share some newly added equipment to Fuelled.com.

Bakken Surplus Equipment

Newly posted equipment located in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, ideally situated, and suited for the Bakken.

Transloading Packages (truck offload)

Tanks

Separators

Free Water Knockouts (heated and non-heated)

Treaters

VRUs

Pumps (centrifugal and reciprocating)

Filter Skids

Two highlights of this suite of equipment include:

Dual 4″ 150 ANSI Truck Offload Station w/ Dual 77.5m3/hr Pumps, Dual Coriolis Meters Meter Building & Single Standalone Ticketing Building w/ 120 VAC PLC Panel Truck Loading / Unloading Package

72” x 30’ 100 PSI Coated Sour Free Water Knockout (FWKO)

Other recently approved equipment deals:

(19x) Lufkin 640-365-168 Pumping Units – North Dakota – Reduced Pricing

(17x) Daqing C-456D-305-144 Pumping Units – Myton, Utah – Reduced Pricing

FUELLED READY (18x) 36” x 10’ 1440 PSIC NACE Separator Packages – Kenedy, Texas

Other Notable Fuelled Ready Equipment:

88,000 USG 160 PSI LPG Storage Bullet – Yard Stored, Inspected Ready for Service

UNUSED 700HP Electric Motor Drive FRICK SGC2821 Sweet Screw Compressor Package

Fuelled Logistics has shipped to over 20 countries around the world – we ship everywhere!

You can check out all available equipment at: www.fuelled.com

If you’re looking to sell equipment, please contact us at info@fuelled.com.

About Fuelled Family of Companies

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Fuelled launched in 2013.

For further information: Ajay Singh, Vice President, Business Development +1.403.861.4344