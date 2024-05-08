Enerplus announces first quarter 2024 results

Readers are urged to review the 2024 interim Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) and financial statements, and 2023 MD&A and financial statements filed on SEDAR+ and as part of our Form 6-K and Form 40-F, respectively, on EDGAR concurrently with this news release for more complete disclosure on our operations.

Advisory Regarding 2024 Guidance

This news release includes certain corporate guidance of Enerplus with respect to its operations and financial results for the remainder of 2024. Enerplus’ outlook and guidance presented in this news release does not take into account any impact from the closing of the acquisition of Enerplus by Chord (the “Arrangement”), as described in the first quarter 2024 MD&A, which is anticipated to occur on May 31, 2024, and as such, the actual results from Enerplus’ business and operations in such period may change as a result of the completion of the Arrangement.

Currency and Accounting Principles

All amounts in this news release are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information in this news release has been prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release contains references to “BOE” (barrels of oil equivalent), “MBOE” (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and “MMBOE” (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Basis of Presentation

All production volumes presented in this news release are reported on a “net” basis (the Company’s working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the Company’s royalty interests), unless expressly indicated that it is being presented on a “gross” basis.

All references to “liquids” in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as “crude oil”) and NGLs on a combined basis. All references to “natural gas” in this news release include conventional natural gas and shale gas on a combined basis.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “guidance”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plans”, “budget”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: 2024 production and capital spending guidance; expectations regarding liquids production growth in the second quarter of 2024; expectations regarding the number of gross and net operated wells brought on production in the second quarter of 2024; and the closing of the Arrangement and the anticipated timing and benefits thereof to shareholders.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Enerplus including, without limitation: that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; that lack of adequate infrastructure will not result in curtailment of production and/or reduced realized prices beyond our current expectations; current and anticipated commodity prices, differentials and cost assumptions; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions, the impact of inflation, weather conditions and storage fundamentals; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of our reserve and contingent resource volumes; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and adjusted funds flow to fund our capital, operating and working capital requirements, and dividend payments as needed; our ability to comply with our debt covenants; our ability to meet the targets associated with our credit facilities; the availability of third party services; expected transportation expenses; the extent of our liabilities; and the availability of technology and process to achieve environmental targets. In addition to the foregoing, this news release contains certain expectations and assumptions regarding the Arrangement, including: the ability of Enerplus and Chord to satisfy the conditions to closing in a timely manner and substantially on the terms as at the date hereof; and that all required regulatory, stock exchange, court and shareholder approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms and in a timely manner.

In addition, our production and capital expenditures 2024 guidance described in this news release is based on rest of year commodity prices of: a WTI price of $80.00/bbl, a NYMEX price of $2.50/Mcf and a CDN/USD exchange rate of 0.72. Enerplus believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: continued instability, or further deterioration, in global economic and market environment, including from inflation and/or the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and heightened geopolitical risks; decreases in commodity prices or volatility in commodity prices; changes in realized prices of Enerplus’ products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of our products, including global energy demand; volatility in our common share trading price; unanticipated operating results, results from our capital spending activities or production declines; legal proceedings or other events inhibiting or preventing operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline; curtailment of our production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in our capital plans or by third party operators of our properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to comply with debt covenants under our credit facilities and/or outstanding senior notes; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; reliance on industry partners and third party service providers; changes in law or government programs or policies in Canada or the United States; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in our public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in our first quarter 2024 MD&A, our annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, our 2023 annual MD&A and Form 40-F as at December 31, 2023). In addition, in relation to the Arrangement: Enerplus and Chord may not receive or obtain, in a timely manner or at all, the necessary approvals and other conditions required in connection with the Arrangement, including shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals, stock exchange approvals and court approval, and, as a result, the Arrangement may not be completed in a timely manner or at all. See Enerplus’ management information circular and proxy statement dated April 23, 2024.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release. Enerplus does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. Any forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. In addition, this news release includes certain guidance of Enerplus with respect to its operations and financial results for the remainder of 2024. Enerplus’ outlook and guidance in this news release does not take into account any impact from the closing of the Arrangement, which is anticipated to occur on May 31, 2024, and as such, the actual results from Enerplus’ business and operations in such period may change as a result of such closing.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Readers are referred to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in Enerplus’ first quarter 2024 MD&A for supplementary financial measures, which information is incorporated by reference to this new release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes references to certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios used by the Company to evaluate its financial performance, financial position or cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-GAAP ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios do not have standardized meanings or definitions as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures by other entities.

For each measure, we have: (a) indicated the composition of the measure; (b) identified the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and provided comparative detail where appropriate; (c) indicated the reconciliation of the measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the extent one exists; and (d) provided details on the usefulness of the measure for the reader. These non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted funds flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing Enerplus’ ability to generate funds to repay debt, pay dividends, and fund future capital investment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities before asset retirement obligation expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital.

Three months ended March 31, ($ millions) 2024 2023 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities $ 128.7 $ 241.4 Asset retirement obligation settlements 10.9 6.8 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 33.5 12.2 Adjusted funds flow $ 173.1 $ 260.4

“Adjusted net income/(loss)” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in evaluating the financial performance of the company by adjusting for certain unrealized items and other items that the company considers appropriate to adjust given their irregular nature. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income/(loss).

Three months ended March 31, ($ millions) 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 66.1 $ 137.5 Unrealized derivative instrument, foreign exchange and marketable securities (gain)/loss 1.8 4.6 Transaction costs 7.8 — Tax effect (2.6) (1.4) Adjusted net income/(loss) $ 73.1 $ 140.7

“Free cash flow” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow minus capital spending. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operating activities.

Three months ended March 31, ($ millions) 2024 2023 Adjusted funds flow(1) $ 173.1 $ 260.4 Capital spending (126.7) (138.6) Free cash flow $ 46.4 $ 121.8

1) See adjusted funds flow reconciliation above for a breakdown of the adjustments made to cash flow from/(used in) operating activities.

“Net debt” is used by Enerplus and is useful for investors and securities analysts in analyzing overall leverage and financial position at the end of the period. Net debt is calculated as current and long-term debt associated with senior notes plus any outstanding Bank Credit Facilities balances, less cash and cash equivalents. There is no directly comparable GAAP equivalent for this measure.

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 80.6 $ 80.6 Long-term debt 93.5 105.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (33.4) (66.7) Net debt $ 140.7 $ 119.3

“Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio” is used by Enerplus and is useful to investors and securities analysts in analyzing leverage and liquidity. The net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio is calculated as net debt divided by a trailing twelve months of adjusted funds flow. There is no directly comparable GAAP equivalent for this measure, and it is not equivalent to any of our debt covenants.

($ millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net debt(1) $ 140.7 $ 119.3 Trailing adjusted funds flow 873.9 961.2 Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio 0.2x 0.1x

(1) See net debt reconciliation above.

Other Financial Measures

SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-GAAP financial measures, and (d) are not non-GAAP ratios. The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided:

“Capital spending” Capital and office expenditures, excluding other capital assets/office capital, property and land acquisitions and divestments, and non-cash investing working capital.

“Cash general and administrative expenses” or “Cash G&A expenses” General and administrative expenses that are settled through cash payout, as opposed to expenses that relate to accretion or other non-cash allocations that are recorded as part of general and administrative expenses.

Electronic copies of Enerplus’ first quarter 2024 and annual 2023 Financial Statements and associated MD&As, along with other public information including investor presentations, are or will be available on the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.

