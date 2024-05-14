Surge Energy Inc. announces Annual General Meeting voting results

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ – Surge Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Surge”) (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2024 the following nine director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
|
23,061,928
21,545,685
|
98.60%
92.12%
|
327,196
1,843,439
|
1.40%
7.88%
|
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
|
22,748,346
23,057,913
22,965,971
|
97.26%
98.58%
98.19%
|
640,778
331,211
423,153
|
2.74%
1.42%
1.81%
|
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
|
22,908,411
22,958,498
|
97.94%
98.16%
|
480,713
430,626
|
2.06%
1.84%
|
P. Daniel O’Neil
|
23,004,128
|
98.35 %
|
384,996
|
1.65 %
|
Murray Smith
|
22,963,078
|
98.18 %
|
426,046
|
1.82 %
In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at nine (9).
The shareholders also approved common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Approval of Common Shares
|
15,620,701
|
66.79 %
|
7,768,423
|
33.21%.
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
