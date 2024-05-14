Trican Well Service Ltd. announces the 2024 annual meeting results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2024) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company“) announces the final results from its 2024 annual meeting held on May 14, 2024 (the “Meeting“).

The following six nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Thomas M. Alford 55,023,356 89.25% 6,628,490 10.75% Trudy M. Curran 58,639,836 95.32% 2,880,522 4.68% Bradley P.D. Fedora 61,116,089 99.35% 403,007 0.66% Michael J. McNulty 58,664,188 95.36% 2,855,008 4.64% Stuart G. O’Connor 60,739,926 98.73% 780,387 1.27% Deborah S. Stein 44,425,530 72.21% 17,093,711 27.79%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 55,010,750 Trican Shares representing 85.47% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican’s approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 57,505,501 Trican Shares representing 93.46% of the Trican Shares Voted.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

