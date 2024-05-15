i3 Energy PLC announces Q1 2024 operational and financial results

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2024. As previously stated, the Company’s Canadian shareholding has increased beyond 10% and, as a result, i3 is no longer a designated foreign issuer and therefore no longer eligible for certain continuous disclosure exemptions previously granted through National Instrument 71-102. As such, the Company has commenced issuing quarterly financial reports and preparing continuous disclosure in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. i3’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2024 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on i3 Energy’s website at https://i3.energy/ and filed on SEDAR+.

Highlights:

Free cash flow (FCF)(1) for Q1 2024 was USD 15.0 million compared to USD 9.9 million for the same 2023 period.

A new CAD 75 million reserve-based senior secured credit facility with the National Bank of Canada, comprised of a CAD 55 million revolving facility and a CAD 20 million operating loan facility.

Repayment of approximately CAD 57 million, representing the outstanding balance of i3 Energy’s existing CAD 75 million loan facility (the “Debt Facility”) with Trafigura Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Trafigura Pte Ltd (“Trafigura”).

Average Q1 2024 production of 19,410 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boepd”).

The Company published its 2022 ESG Report, continued its CO2e emissions reduction initiatives with the electrification of 3 well sites, and downhole abandoned 4 wells.

As part of i3’s commitment to its total shareholder return model, dividends of £3.084 million (USD 3.911 million) were declared and paid in Q1 2024.

Post quarter-end, i3 entered into a definitive agreement to sell most of the Company’s royalty assets (the “Royalty Disposition”) for a total gross cash consideration of USD 24.81 million (CAD 33.50 million) before customary closing adjustments, which translates to 6.9 times 2024 forecasted cash flow and approximately USD 63,960 per flowing boepd.

As at 31 March 2024, i3 had Net Debt(1) of USD 21.0 million, which was eliminated at the Close of the aforementioned Royalty Disposition.

Post quarter-end, the Company further Closed the accretive disposition of a non-core, non-operated, shallow dry gas focussed Northern Alberta asset (Hangingstone), for realized proceeds of USD 0.3 million.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

“Q1 2024 was a period of intense corporate activity during which we refinanced our existing debt with a non-amortising, traditional oil and gas reserves-based loan and laid the groundwork for monetising the majority of our non-core royalty production which significantly strengthened our balance sheet and increased liquidity. This financial restructuring supports the long-term sustainability of our total shareholder return model and sets the Company up for a busy operational period for the second half of the year, during which we will drill a diversified inventory of drilling locations across our Canadian portfolio, designed to grow production and advance development of some key assets. We look forward to updating the market as the year progresses.”

Financial and Operating Summary

OPERATIONAL: Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 Average daily production: Oil and condensate (bbl/d) 4,246 5,238 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 4,814 5,569 Natural gas (mcf/d) 60,009 69,555 Royalty interest (boepd) 348 373 Average Sales Production (boepd) 19,410 22,773 Average realised pricing: Oil and condensate (CAD$/bbl) 89.57 95.80 Natural gas liquids (CAD$/bbl) 21.14 26.61 Natural gas (CAD$/mcf) 2.61 3.30 Royalty interest (CAD$/boe) 29.73 41.02 Total (CAD$/boe) 33.42 39.31 FINANCIAL: USD ‘000s USD ‘000s Revenue (net of royalties) 39,825 52,803 Net Operating Income (“NOI”)(1) 15,962 30,204 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 8,749 31,249 (Loss) / profit before Tax (4,943) 15,356 (Loss) / profit after Tax (7,727) 12,414 Net cash from operating activities 17,138 25,650 Acquisitions & Capex(1) 2,177 15,787 FCF(1) 14,961 9,881 Dividends declared and paid 3,911 7,437 NET OPERATING INCOME (USD/boe): Oil and gas sales 24.79 29.07 Royalties (3.40) (4.28) Processing income 1.14 0.91 Production costs (13.49) (10.96) Net Operating Income (USD/boe)(1) 9.04 14.74 Pence / share Pence / share Basic EPS (0.51) 0.86 Diluted EPS (0.51) 0.84 As at 31 March 2024 As at 31 December 2023 USD ‘000s USD ‘000s Net Debt(1) 21,008 23,005

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Note 1.

The Company experienced robust FCF(1) for Q1 2024 of USD 15.0 million. i3 incurred an earnings loss in the first quarter, primarily as a result of non-cash charges including, but not limited to, risk management contracts, depletion/depreciation/amortization, increased deferred taxes and the acceleration of deferred finance charges associated with the early expiration of the Debt Facility.

Debt Refinancing

During the first quarter, the Company announced the successful establishment of a reserve-based lending facility (the “Credit Facility”). The new Credit Facility marked a significant step in transitioning i3’s capital structure, enhancing the Company’s financial flexibility through improved liquidity and enabling acceleration of its growth and income-based business plan.

The establishment of a CAD 75 million senior secured revolving credit facility with the National Bank of Canada was utilized to settle the Company’s existing CAD 75 million Debt Facility with Trafigura, without prepayment penalty, of which approximately CAD 57 million was outstanding at the time of the repayment. Secured against substantially all the assets and shares of i3 Energy Canada Ltd., the new Credit Facility, comprised of a CAD 55 million revolving facility and a CAD 20 million operating loan facility, has been established for i3 Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, i3 Energy Canada Ltd.

The refinanced capital structure enhances the Company’s free cash flow profile through the elimination of the previously managed three-year, CAD 25 million per annum, straight-line amortization schedule, which can now be redeployed to accelerate the development of its extensive drilling inventory to enhance shareholder value.

Production Update

Production in Q1 2024 averaged 19,410 boepd, comprised of 60.0 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (“mmcf/d”), 4,814 barrels per day (“bbl/d”) of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), 4,246 bbl/d of oil & condensate and 348 boepd of royalty interest production. The quarterly production represents a decrease of approximately 4% relative to Q4 2023, resulting from conservative capital management during the period of softening gas prices and further downtime primarily due to extreme cold in January 2024, which led to a loss of ~300 boepd for the month (or ~100 boepd for the quarter).

Hedging Programme

i3 continues to employ a defensive risk management strategy with current hedges in place protecting USD 44.8 million of net operating income in 2024, and covering 31%, 26%, 26% and 24% of the Company’s projected Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2024 production volumes, respectively. i3’s 2024 hedges are as follows:

Swaps Basis Swaps GAS Volume (GJ) Price (CAD/GJ) Volume (mmbtu) Price (USD/mmbtu) Q1 2024 2,275,000 3.04 nil nil Q2 2024 1,365,000 2.52 Q3 2024 1,380,000 2.52 Q4 2024 1,685,000 2.64 Costless Collars OIL Volume (bbl) Price (CAD/bbl) Volume (bbl) Avg Floor Price (CAD/bbl) Avg Ceiling Price (CAD/bbl) Q1 2024 189,750 95.89 22,750 100.00 121.32 Q2 2024 182,000 98.45 38,000 95.99 108.46 Q3 2024 84,500 100.08 122,500 100.00 111.11 Q4 2024 145,550 97.41 41,450 100.37 111.46

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”)

Continuing with the ESG initiatives executed in 2023, i3 Energy has maintained its commitment to reducing the Company’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions. i3 electrified three well sites throughout key operating areas, converting combustion engines to electric drive engines on existing pumpjacks. The Company further executed Phase 1 of the previously announced Alternative Fugitive Emissions Management Programme (ALT FEMP), which images methane emissions from the air. The effect of this program, along with corrective actions applied, resulted in an annual emissions reduction of 3862 tCO2e. Phase 2 of the ALT FEMP is currently underway.

During the period, i3 also downhole abandoned 4 gross wells (2.78 net) and, in January 2024, the Company published its 2022 ESG Report. i3 remains dedicated to environmental sustainability and strives towards continued positive advancements in its ESG practices.

Return of Capital

The Company remains committed to delivering a sustainable dividend as part of its total return model. The Q4 2023 dividend of £3.084 million (USD 3.911 million) or 0.2565 pence per share was declared and paid in Q1 2024. The Q1 2024 dividend of £3.084 million (USD 3.911 million) or 0.2565 pence per share was declared in early April and subsequently paid in early May. Subject to Board approval, the Company expects to pay the Q2 2024 dividend of 0.2565 pence per share in early Q3 2024, which translates to a forward yield of 9.4% based on the closing price of i3’s ordinary shares on 10 May 2024.

Post Quarter-end Events

Partial Sale of Royalty Assets

Subsequent to the first quarter, i3 announced that its subsidiary, i3 Energy Canada Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement with a newly formed private royalty company to sell the majority of the Company’s royalty assets for a total gross cash consideration of USD 24.81 million (CAD 33.50 million) before customary closing adjustments.

The Royalty Disposition, involving most of the Company’s royalty assets, but not its core Simonette Royalty, translated to 6.9 times 2024 forecasted cash flow and approximately USD 63,960 per flowing boe/d, which represents a significant premium to the Company’s current market valuations.

The proceeds of the Royalty Disposition fully eliminated i3’s outstanding bank indebtedness and established a working capital surplus without materially impacting its working interest production base; which, together with forecasted cash flows and undrawn credit facility, provides the Company with significant liquidity to execute its growth and income strategies.

Partial Sale of Hangingstone

Post quarter-end, i3 Energy Closed a disposition encompassing most of its position in the Company’s non-core, non-operated, shallow dry gas focussed Northern Alberta Hangingstone asset, for realized proceeds of USD 0.3 million. The sub-economic asset produced net 115 boepd for the month of February 2024 and is forecast to return negative cash flows for the 12-month period of March 2024 to February 2025, based on strip pricing. The sale of these non-core assets is highly accretive to the Company’s Asset Retirement Obligations (“ARO”) standing, further reducing the Company’s total ARO by USD 1.2 million.

Outlook

Following the Company’s recent USD 24.8 million partial sale of its royalty assets, the elimination of all bank indebtedness and the establishment of a USD 55.6 million reserve-based credit facility, i3 is well positioned to execute its USD 50.9 million 2024 capital programme. The programme will be fully funded from existing Company resources and is designed to balance growth, financial discipline, and a sustainable long term-dividend through a predictable development-focused programme, all while positioning the Company to commence its Simonette Montney pad development drilling in Q1 2025.

The Company has an ongoing campaign of scouting, surveying and acquiring key surface locations to ensure a large inventory of drillable oil and gas locations, allowing it to pivot operationally to respond to commodity price movements and operational risks, as they occur.

The capital programme will be focused on the second half of the year, with 85% of the capital deployed over the balance of 2024. As such, the 2024 programme anticipates drilling operations will commence in late Q2, with continuous operations through to year-end. Should it be the case that the forward strip forecast for commodity prices deviates from the Company’s budgeted projections, the Company is well positioned to both reallocate its drilling locations to optimize economic returns or capitalize on strategic accretive acquisitions as they are identified.

The Company is extremely pleased with recent objectives completed and is excited to have realized increased liquidity on its balance sheet which, combined with stable cash flows, can be used to support both its organic and inorganic initiatives during the remainder of 2024.

The Company is pleased to present a snapshot of our Q1 2024 financial results below. i3’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2024 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on i3 Energy’s website at https://i3.energy/ and filed on SEDAR+.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 £’000 (unaudited) £’000 (unaudited) Revenue 31,408 43,452 Production costs (18,790) (18,490) (Loss) / gain on risk management contracts (3,083) 2,956 Depreciation and depletion (8,633) (10,708) Gross profit 902 17,210 Administrative expenses (2,851) (2,332) Operating (loss) / profit (1,949) 14,878 Finance income 216 129 Finance costs (2,165) (2,370) (Loss) / profit before tax (3,898) 12,637 Tax charge (2,196) (2,421) (Loss) / profit for the period (6,094) 10,216 Other comprehensive loss: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,470) (3,828) Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (2,470) (3,828) Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period (8,564) 6,388 Earnings per share Pence Pence (Loss) / earnings per share – basic (0.51) 0.86 (Loss) / earnings per share – diluted (0.51) 0.84

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

31 March 2024 31 December 2023 £’000 (unaudited) £’000 (audited) Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 190,577 205,667 Exploration and evaluation assets 63,309 63,133 Total non-current assets 253,886 268,800 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,022 23,507 Trade and other receivables 20,834 20,534 Income taxes receivable 343 205 Risk management contracts 1,048 1,701 Inventory 1,857 1,847 Total current assets 25,104 47,794 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (27,667) (27,640) Risk management contracts (2,637) (136) Borrowings and leases (113) (14,001) Decommissioning provision (3,823) (3,244) Total current liabilities (34,240) (45,021) Net current (liabilities) / assets (9,137) 2,773 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and leases (10,843) (20,568) Decommissioning provision (71,569) (78,109) Deferred tax liability (10,593) (9,817) Other non-current liabilities (207) (84) Total non-current liabilities (93,212) (108,578) Net assets 151,538 162,995 Capital and reserves Ordinary shares 120 120 Deferred shares 50 50 Share premium – – Share-based payment reserve 7,083 6,892 Foreign currency translation reserve 1,360 3,830 Retained earnings 142,925 152,103 Shareholders’ funds 151,538 162,995

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES £’000 (unaudited) £’000 (unaudited) (Loss) / profit before tax (3,898) 12,637 Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion 8,633 10,708 Finance costs 2,165 2,370 Unrealised loss on risk management contracts 3,126 843 Unrealised FX loss / (gain) 19 (14) Share-based payments expense – employees (including NEDs) 191 141 Expenditure on decommissioning oil and gas assets (543) (968) Current tax expense (1,255) (4,609) Changes in non-cash working capital – operating activities 5,078 – Net cash from operating activities 13,516 21,108 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions – (13) Additions to property, plant & equipment (1,418) (11,951) Disposal of property, plant & equipment – – Additions to exploration and evaluation assets (299) (1,027) Tax credit for R&D expenditure – 184 Changes in non-cash working capital – investing activities (5,376) (5,575) Net cash used in investing activities (7,093) (18,382) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Exercise of warrants and options – 13 Repayment of Debt Facility (35,272) – Net draw on Credit Facility 12,024 – Payment of deferred finance costs (1,273) – Interest and other finance charges paid (856) (649) Lease payments (30) – Dividends declared (3,084) (6,120) Changes in non-cash working capital – financing activities – 67 Net cash used in financing activities (28,491) (6,689) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (417) – Net Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,485) (3,963) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,507 16,560 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 1,022 12,597

NOTE 1: ALTERNATE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Group uses Alternate Performance Measures (“APMs”), commonly referred to as non-IFRS measures, when assessing and discussing the Group’s financial performance and financial position. APMs are not defined under IFRS and are not considered to be a substitute for or superior to IFRS measures. Other companies may not calculate similarly defined or described measures, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Group continually monitors the selection and definitions of its APMs, which may change in future reporting periods. All USD figures were derived from the Group’s GBP figures, which is the Group’s IFRS presentation currency, and may differ from IFRS figures prepared using USD as their presentation currency.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation and depletion, financial costs, and tax. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before gain on bargain purchase and acquisition costs. Management believes that EBITDA provides useful information into the operating performance of the Group, is commonly used within the oil and gas sector, and assists our management and investors by increasing comparability from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA removes the gain or loss on bargain purchase and asset dispositions and the related acquisition costs which management does not consider to be representative of the underlying operations of the Group.

A reconciliation of profit as reported under IFRS to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 £’000 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 £’000 (Loss) / Profit for the period (6,094) 10,216 Depreciation and depletion 8,633 10,708 Finance costs 2,165 2,370 Tax 2,196 2,421 EBITDA 6,900 25,715 Acquisition costs – – Loss / (gain) on bargain purchase and asset dispositions – – Adjusted EBITDA 6,900 25,715 Adjusted EBITDA presented in USD (i) 8,749 31,249

(i) Amounts converted at the period-average GBP:USD exchange rates of 1.2680 and 1.2152 for the 2024 and 2023 periods, respectively.

Net operating income

Net operating income is defined as gross profit before depreciation and depletion, gains or losses on risk management contracts, and other operating income, which equals revenue from the sale of oil and gas and processing income, less production costs. Management believes that net operating income is a useful supplementary measure as it provides investors with information on operating margins before non-cash depreciation and depletion charges and gains or losses on risk management contracts.

A reconciliation of gross profit as reported under IFRS to net operating income is provided below.

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 £’000 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 £’000 Gross profit 902 17,210 Depreciation and depletion 8,633 10,708 Loss / (gain) on risk management contracts 3,083 (2,956) Other operating income (30) (107) Net operating income 12,588 24,855 Net operating income presented in USD (i) 15,962 30,204

(i) Amounts converted at the period-average GBP:USD exchange rates of 1.2680 and 1.2152 for the 2024 and 2023 periods, respectively.

Acquisitions & Capex

Acquisitions & Capex is defined as cash expenditures on acquisitions, PP&E, and E&E. Management believes that Acquisition & Capex is a useful supplementary measure as it provides investors with information on cash capital investment during the period.

A reconciliation of the various line items per the statement of cash flow to Acquisitions & Capex is provided below.

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 £’000 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 £’000 Acquisitions – 13 Expenditures on property, plant & equipment 1,418 11,951 Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets 299 1,027 Acquisitions & Capex 1,717 12,991 Acquisitions & Capex presented in USD (i) 2,177 15,787

(i) Amounts converted at the period-average GBP:USD exchange rates of 1.2680 and 1.2152 for the 2024 and 2023 periods, respectively.

Free cash flow (FCF)

FCF is defined as cash from / (used in) operating activities less cash capital expenditures on PP&E and E&E. Management believes that FCF provides useful information to management and investors about the Group’s ability to pay dividends.

A reconciliation of cash from / (used in) operating activities to FCF is provided below.

Three-months Ended 31 March 2024 £’000 Three-months Ended 31 March 2023 £’000 Net cash from operating activities 13,516 21,109 Expenditures on property, plant & equipment (1,418) (11,951) Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets (299) (1,027) FCF 11,799 8,131 FCF presented in USD (i) 14,961 9,881

(i) Amounts converted at the period-average GBP:USD exchange rates of 1.2680 and 1.2152 for the 2024 and 2023 periods, respectively.

Net debt

Net debt is defined as borrowings and leases and trade and other payables, less cash and cash equivalents and trade and other receivables. This definition was expanded in 2023 to include other non-current liabilities which is a new account balance that arose during the year. Management believes that net debt is a meaningful measure to monitor the liquidity position of the Group.

A reconciliation of the various line items per the statement of financial position to net debt is provided below.

31 March 2024 £’000 31 December 2023 £’000 Borrowings and leases 10,956 34,569 Trade and other payables 27,667 27,640 Other non-current liabilities 207 84 Income taxes (receivable) / payable (343) (205) Cash and cash equivalents (1,022) (23,507) Trade and other receivables (20,834) (20,534) Net debt 16,631 18,047 Net debt presented in USD (ii) 21,008 23,005

(ii) Amounts converted at the period-end GBP:USD exchange rates of 1.2632 and 1.2747 for the 2024 and 2023 periods, respectively.

Qualified Person’s Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He has a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada’s most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance(“ESG”)practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people,and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy

