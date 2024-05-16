May 15th Alberta Crown Land sale totals $13.2 MM – most expensive parcel of land sets new record on a ‘per area’ basis – BOE Intel

The Alberta Government brought in $13.2 million on its May 15, 2024 Crown land sale.

The most expensive parcel of land was a single section of mineral rights (256 hectares) that went for $5,953,733 ($23,257/ha.). The likely target is the Montney, and the buyer of record was Lexterra Land (a land broker).

This is the most expensive parcel of land from an Alberta Crown land sale on a ‘per area’ basis over at least the last 3 years. It also represented 45% of the total value from the May 15th land sale.

The location is shown in green on the map below (Figure 1), alongside some of the companies with mineral rights in the area.

Figure 1

*Map is for illustrative purposes only. Not all company’s mineral rights are shown, and not all companies in the area are shown. Pictured mineral rights are not zone specific. Any overlapping mineral rights between companies may not be apparent on this map.

In total, 39.25 sections of mineral rights (10,048 hectares) were sold at this land sale.

