Crew Energy announces Annual General and Special Meeting results for election of directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented, liquids rich natural gas producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at our Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2024 (the “Meeting“). Each of the seven nominees proposed by Crew and as set forth in the Information Circular – Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Nominee Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) John A. Brussa 93.58 % 6.42 % Gail A. Hannon 94.82 % 5.18 % John M. Hooks 94.51 % 5.49 % Karen A. Nielsen 99.55 % 0.45 % Ryan A. Shay 97.65 % 2.35 % Dale O. Shwed 99.05 % 0.95 % Brad A. Virbitsky 99.21 % 0.79 %

For complete voting results, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/.

About Crew

Crew is a Canadian liquids-rich natural gas producer committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through financially responsible resource development. The Company’s operations are focused in northeast British Columbia and include a large contiguous land base with a vast Montney resource. Crew’s liquids-rich natural gas areas of Septimus and West Septimus are complemented by the inter-connected vast dry-gas resource at Groundbirch, offering significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound environmental, social and governance practices which underpin the Company’s fundamental business tenets. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR” and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker “CWEGF”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: