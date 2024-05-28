Peters First Nation and Landmark Resource Management Ltd., form a new Limited Partnership

PFN 3 Feathers Development, the economic arm of Peters First Nation, is proud to announce a new Indigenous owned and led limited partnership with Landmark Resource Management Ltd., a research and professional services firm based in Victoria, B.C.

The incorporation of Peters Resource Management LP marks a significant milestone toward Landmark’s commitment to economic reconciliation with the communities it serves. The Limited Partnership brings together two industry leaders with the same vision for sustainable practices and responsible natural resource development.

By combining expertise, resources, and business development strategies, Peters Resource Management LP aims to become the first choice service provider for companies and organizations operating in Peters First Nation territory.

“We are excited about this partnership and the potential it presents for advancing opportunities for Peters First Nation and its members,” said Mark Peters, CEO of PFN 3 Feathers Development. “Together with our new partners, we can leverage our strengths, expertise, and resources to provide cultural monitoring, environmental monitoring, environmental consulting, management, and archaeology services in the lower mainland”.

“Client satisfaction is the cornerstone of Peters Resource Management LP. We know that satisfied clients are not just customers – they are partners in our business”, said Alexander Fanni, General Manager of Landmark Resource Management. “Even though the company was just incorporated, we have signed several contracts and are hitting the ground running heading into the summer construction season”.

For information on employment or business opportunities with Peters Resource Management LP visit www.petersrm.ca or contact:

Mark Peters, CEO, PFN 3 Feathers Development LP

administrator@petersrm.ca

Alexander Fanni, General Manager, Peters Resource Management LP

gm@landmarkrm.ca