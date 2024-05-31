Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces results of annual general and special meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual general and special meeting of holders of common shares (“Shares“) of the Corporation held in Calgary, Alberta on May 29, 2024 (the “Meeting“). A total of 285,462,070 Shares representing 66.58 percent of the outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The holders of Shares: (i) elected Thomas Dea, Jeremy Baines, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, ‎Michael Salamon, Neil McCarron, Gail Yester and David Smith‎ as directors of the Corporation; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP as Tidewater’s auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated deferred share units under the deferred share unit plan of the Corporation; (iv) approved the consolidation of the Corporation’s Shares; and (v) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Thomas Dea 248,762,561 91.829 % 22,134,016 8.171 % Jeremy Baines 247,112,913 91.220 % 23,783,664 8.780 % Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond 223,792,942 82.612 % 47,103,635 17.388 % Michael J. Salamon 235,049,489 86.767 % 35,847,088 13.233 % Neil McCarron 229,560,942 84.741 % 41,335,635 15.259 % Gail Yester 245,774,170 90.726 % 25,122,407 9.274 % David Smith 249,187,508 91.986 % 21,709,069 8.014 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 18, 2024 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR+.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure.

To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

