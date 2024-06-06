🔥One Month To The Largest Corporate Stampede Party!🔥

🍺🥞TUESDAY BREAKFAST on July 9, 2024. Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Breakfast Tradition). LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party

🛑PACKAGES & PRICING

👍BUDGET FRIENDLY HOSTING OPTIONS

(Packages Below Include Admission To Event, Breakfast, Hosting Tables, Concert & Entry To The After Party)

🔺NEW $2375 Half Company Corral for 25 Guests (Drink Tickets Extra)

🔺NEW $4450 Company Corral for 50 Guests (Drink Tickets Extra)

🔺NEW $13,350 Corporate Chute Suite for 150 Guests in your own private hosting room (Drink Tickets Extra)

👍PREMIUM OPTIONS

(Options Below Include Admission To Event, 6 Drink Tickets Per Person, Breakfast, Hosting Tables, Concert & Entry To The After Party)

🔺$149 Individual Ticket

🔺$900 Half Table Package – (6 guests)

🔺$1200 Half Table Plus Package – (8 guests)

🔺$1800 Table of 12

🔺$1920 Premium Location Table of 12 – 1 Left

🔺$2200 Corporate Table Package for 15 – (15 guests)

🔥Buy your tickets, tables & corrals here: www.BootlegginBreakfast.com

🤠Why book at the Bootleggin’ Breakfast?

🔺Network with industry peers

🔺Host clients & staff in the most prestigious downtown ballrooms!

🔺Support an amazing charitable cause.

🔺Watch our BIGGEST headliners ever perform at the breakfasts!

🔺Be part of history at these legendary all inclusive events

🔺Enjoy breakfast & 6 drink tickets per person and free entry to the Wildhorse Tent after party feat. Gord Bamford

🍻🥞Network & Host Clients at the Largest Corporate Stampede Party…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

(Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary) – Over 70% Sold

-6 Drink Tickets Per Person (Except for Corrals & Suites Options)

-VIP Breakfast

-Headliner Performances

-Entry To Wildhorse After Party

🔥Huge Headliners & Appearances include CCMA, JUNO, GRAMMY & Platinum Selling Artists:

🔺Tim Hicks

🔺Brandi Cyrus

🔺Aaron Pritchett

🔺Cory Marks

🔺Matt Lang

🔺Dave Aude

& so many more…

For more information, contact:

Jeremy Gocal

Bootleggin’ Breakfast

403-282-1400