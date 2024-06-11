Latest Insights into Canada’s Methane Mitigation Landscape…

In the Government of Canada’s recent report ‘Climate Science 2050: National Priorities for Climate Change Science and Knowledge’, there is a key message that ‘collecting and reporting activity data more frequently can improve understanding of emissions’.

The report continues: “These priorities for research and knowledge synthesis and mobilization would improve understanding of Canada’s GHG emissions and trends, as well as enable Canada to contribute to international GHG monitoring efforts, such as the International Methane Emissions Observatory initiative of the UN Environment Programme and the global stocktake process of the Paris Agreement. As well, the priorities help us make continued progress toward meeting Canada’s nationally determined contributions.”

In the most recent episode of the Methane Talks podcast, hosted by the Industrial Decarbonization Network, representatives from the Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance (MELA) share years of industry knowledge and expertise on Canada’s methane mitigation landscape and the considerations organizations need to keep in mind when developing tech for use in this environment.

Explore Canada’s emissions reduction targets and the role of cutting-edge tech further in the exclusive ‘Methane Talks’ podcast episode with Jackson Hegland, Founder and CEO, and Blake Wickland, Executive Director of MELA. Tune in here.

MELA will be attending the upcoming Methane Mitigation Canada Summit, hosted by the Industrial Decarbonization Network in Calgary, Alberta, from September 30 – October 2, where over 150 industry leaders will meet to collaborate on innovative solutions to measure, monitor and mitigate methane emissions, ensuring attendees depart equipped with the knowledge to seamlessly integrate improved methane management practices within their organizations.

The summit will delve into key topics in the methane emissions reduction space, including:

Leveraging cost-effective solutions to identify, measure, monitor and eliminate emissions

Building innovative industry partnerships to help accelerate methane emission reduction

Integrating methane emissions reduction into operational planning

Reducing the cost of detecting fugitive emissions through innovative LDAR technologies

And much, much more

