June 12th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $17.1 MM – interesting parcels sold include: land offsetting a recent multi-lateral Charlie Lake well; 15,616 hectares of land immediately adjacent to Spur Petroleum Clearwater acreage; and Eastern Alberta Mannville lands

The Alberta Government brought in $17.1 MM on its June 12th Crown land sale. In total, 36,608 hectares were sold at an average price of $467/ha.

There were 5 parcels of land that fetched over $1 MM, coming from 3 distinct areas. To see all of the land results, head over to BOE Intel.

Nearby the Cecil field north of Grande Prairie and west of Peace River, there were 2 parcels (shown in purple in Figure 1) that went for a total bonus of $4,598,887. Both parcels went to Millennium Land at the same price per area ($2,246/ha. or $574,861/section) and were Surface to Basement rights.

Interestingly those 2 parcels were in an area that has not seen much drilling activity over the last year. Prairie Thunder had spud what appears to be a multi-lateral Charlie Lake well (shown in red) nearby one of the parcels, but other than that the area has been fairly quiet. That particular well was recently placed on production with confidential status. Prairie Thunder purchased the 0.5 sections shown in brown in Figure 1 under its own name.

Figure 1

Up in the far northwestern corner of the Clearwater fairway, there were a handful of parcels purchased by industry surrounding Spur Petroleum’s existing acreage. Shown in Figure 2 is Spur’s existing mineral rights (yellow). Mineral rights sold in the June 12 Crown land sale are shown in brown, and mineral rights from a parcel that went for more than $1 MM are shown in purple.

The parcel shown in purple went to Millennium Land (111) for a bonus of $2,047,980. It was a 12 section parcel (3,072 hectares) that fetched an average price per area of $667/ha. or $170,665/section.

Interestingly Spur had spud a Clearwater well in the top right corner of 090-14W5 back on March 13, 2024.

As for the other parcels surrounding the Spur land, the northwestern parcel went to Millennium Land (222), while 17 sections on the eastern flank went to Cavalier Energy and another 16 sections to Millennium Land (555).

Figure 2

Moving to eastern Alberta, there were two parcels of land west of Bonnyville that fetched greater than $1 MM. These 2 parcels are shown in purple in Figure 3. Both rights were listed as oil sands in the Mannville group.

The northern parcel of land shown went for $3,396,032 ($1,129/ha. or $289,024/section) to Mammoth Land Services.

The southern parcel of land shown went for $2,343,128 ($718/ha. or $183,775/section) to Millennium Land (333).

Figure 3