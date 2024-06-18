AI-Powered Rod Lift Optimization Increases Volumes and Efficiency for Oil & Gas Producer

Engineers in oil and gas production frequently face a tough reality. Limited bandwidth forces them to focus only on a small number of the highest-priority wells at any given time, leaving many problems undetected and unresolved. SCADA systems often fail to present data clearly, adding to the challenge. Without a comprehensive view of all wells, optimizing operations becomes difficult, leading to lost productivity and efficiency.

Overcoming Operational Challenges

A recent case study highlights how one major producer overcame these challenges by implementing Ambyint’s InfinityRL™ rod lift optimization solution. They achieved a 15% increase in oil production and a 40% reduction in well touches.

By scaling InfinityRL™ across their portfolio of Rod Lift wells, the producer enabled AI-powered automated optimization to support their workforce and enhance production. InfinityRL’s physics and machine learning models analyze operational data and automate the management of equipment parameters. Additionally, the solution offers insights that help engineers and operations staff to make more informed decisions and achieve better results.

