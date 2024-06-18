GDM Launches Charity Golf Tournament that Benefits Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids

On September 18, 2024, the Inglewood Golf and Country Club will be the scene for GDM’s inaugural Golf Charity Classic in support of Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids.

Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. and tee time is 9:00 a.m. sharp. Arriving early means you can enjoy coffee and a breakfast sandwich (courtesy of breakfast sponsor, geoLOGIC systems ltd.) and collect your tee gift. Also, please note that at check in we will sell mulligans @ 3 for $20 cash.

GDM has long been a supporter of Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids and our dedication to the cause reaches new heights with the organization of this charity golf tournament. With a goal of raising $5,000 for the charity, we are doubling down on our commitment to giving back to the community that has been our home for over two decades.

Participating in this event isn’t just about playing a round of golf – it’s about coming together to affect real change. Whether as a sponsor or player, your involvement helps ensure that every child in Calgary has access to the nourishment they need to thrive.

You don’t need to be a seasoned golfer to make a difference! This tournament welcomes players of all skill levels and offers an opportunity for community spirit to blossom on the greens.

Some Quick Facts About Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids

We feed more than 7,000 kids every school day.

Our mission is to connect and inspire people to take meaningful action to feed and care for kids.

We’re working towards a future where no kids go hungry.

Kids are fed from a combination of our downtown kitchen, groups in the community, and funded, school-based programs.

Follow BB4CK on Facebook/Instagram/LinkedIn (@bb4ck) or on X at @brownbaggingit.

See Brown Bagging 4 Calgary’s Kids in action.

If you’re ready to make an impact, visit our registration site to sponsor, register to play, or make a direct donation to Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids. Alternatively, you can contact Giovanna Schipani for more information. Together, let’s harness Calgarian’s compassion to create a brighter future for our community. See you on the green in September!

Thank you to our Hole Sponsors: Baker Tilly Rockies LLP, Corrigal Consulting, Explore Inc., Freshwater Creative, Payran Systems, S&P Global, and Total Containment Systems. Also, a big thank you to our Hole in One Sponsor Freshwater Creative, Breakfast Sponsors geoLOGIC systems ltd., and Cart Sponsors Altalis.