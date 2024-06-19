Fuelled+ Platform Launches July 2nd!

Fuelled has been listening to its clients and adding a better platform for its clients to discover, manage and sell surplus energy equipment. Fuelled+ (previously ARMOUREE) still drives more traffic and leads to your listings, but it now has an easier-to-use self-serve interface that increases user adoption and makes managing and tracking your surplus even simpler.

Who should be joining Fuelled+, starting at just $125/month:

Energy Service companies looking for a digital channel to rent and sell equipment with no commissions and who want to deal directly with buyers around the world

Equipment owners who are looking to add internal and external (optional) visibility to their surplus equipment

Equipment brokers who are looking to generate more leads

Anyone looking to leverage the Fuelled brand, which has been successful in selling thousands of pieces of equipment to over 20 countries worldwide

Fuelled+ expands on the tools and services that ARMOUREE clients used.

*Don’t worry if you’re a Fuelled Consignment seller or buyer, Fuelled+ will not have any impact on how we work with you. It only provides another tool for managing surplus energy equipment.

Simple end-to-end surplus equipment management

Fuelled+ centralizes all your equipment info. Catalogue and generate listings easily, with seamless integration into the Fuelled platform for easy edits and direct info access.



Own the sales process and pay zero commissions

Fuelled+ lets you list inventory and reach global buyers directly, with no commissions. Easily send listings with one click and own the sales process.



Search Over 15,000 listings

Use Fuelled+’s powerful search tool to find specific energy equipment quickly and connect directly with sellers, helping you build customer relationships and grow your business.

“Honestly, the way we’ve always done it is with relationships. It works to an extent but we have so much volume that my contacts can only go so far. That’s where Fuelled really provides value.” – Fuelled Client

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Fuelled launched in 2013.

