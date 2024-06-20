Advantage announces exercise in full of debenture over-allotment option in connection with bought deal financing

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that the underwriters of its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”) pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 12, 2024 to Advantage’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2024, have exercised in full their over-allotment option (the “Debenture Over-Allotment Option”) in respect of the 5.0% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”), resulting in the issue of an additional $18,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures (the “Over-Allotment Debentures”). As a result of the exercise and closing of the Debenture Over-Allotment Option, Advantage has issued a total of $143,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures under the Offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering, including the exercise and closing of the Debenture Over-Allotment Option, are expected to be used to fund a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of certain Charlie Lake and Montney assets (the “Acquisition”) from a private vendor, which is expected to close by the end of June 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.
The Debentures currently trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AAV.DB”.