i3 Energy PLC announces result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (“i3”, “i3 Energy”, or the “Company”), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 27 June 2024, all resolutions duly passed. Voting results for each of the resolutions were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 563,483,815 99.29% 4,037,322 0.71% 567,521,137 47.20% 47,314 2 567,195,732 99.94% 332,300 0.06% 567,528,032 47.20% 45,441 3 566,861,060 99.88% 669,214 0.12% 567,530,274 47.20% 43,199 4 564,703,015 99.54% 2,624,598 0.46% 567,327,613 47.18% 240,838 5 564,968,400 99.59% 2,351,997 0.41% 567,320,397 47.18% 248,054 6 565,010,762 99.62% 2,155,090 0.38% 567,165,852 47.17% 402,599 7 565,033,243 99.62% 2,129,371 0.38% 567,162,614 47.17% 405,838 8 561,389,393 98.98% 5,771,659 1.02% 567,161,052 47.17% 407,400 9 564,624,082 99.55% 2,544,077 0.45% 567,168,159 47.17% 400,292 10 457,559,589 80.64% 109,885,428 19.36% 567,445,017 47.19% 123,434 11 457,791,284 80.67% 109,729,506 19.33% 567,520,790 47.20% 47,661 12 566,987,041 99.90% 560,361 0.10% 567,547,402 47.20% 21,050

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada’s most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing high working interest asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

