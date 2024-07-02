Coelacanth Energy Inc. announces receipt of all regulatory approvals for Two Rivers East and finalization of midstream processing agreement

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2024) – Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) (“Coelacanth” or the “Company“) announces that it has received all regulatory approvals to construct infrastructure for its Two Rivers East Project and has finalized its previously announced processing agreement with NorthRiver Midstream Inc. (“NRM”).
TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT
The Company has obtained all regulatory approvals to construct a new battery facility (“Facility”) at Two Rivers East designed for gas compression/dehydration, oil treating and water handling, plus gathering and transport lines to connect from the 5-19 Pad through the Facility to a mid-stream gathering line.
The total estimated costs of the infrastructure are estimated at $80 million of which $50 million is for the Facility. Funding will be from cash on hand plus the NRM funding noted below. Manufacturing of components for the Facility has already commenced with in-field construction for both the Facility and pipelines scheduled from fall 2024 through April 2025.
Estimated initial production from the 5-19 Pad (including the three Lower Montney wells tabled below, one Basal Montney well, and one legacy Lower Montney well) is estimated at 4,500 boe/d.
The Two Rivers East Project is anchored by the Lower Montney but has additional potential upside in both the Upper Montney and Basal Montney. As previous released, the average rate achieved for the 3 Lower Montney wells was 1,338 boe/d per well comprised of 729 bbls/d of 39 API light sweet oil and 3.7 mmcf/d of liquids-rich gas. The rates per well were similar as outlined in the table below:
|Well
|Oil – bbls/d
|Gas – mmcf/d
|Total – boe/d
|% Light Oil
|C5-19
|818
|3.2
|1,345
|61
|D5-19
|527
|4.2
|1,222
|43
|E5-19
|841
|3.6
|1,448
|58
|Average
|729
|3.7
|1,338
|54
MIDSTREAM AGREEMENT AND TAKEAWAY CAPACITY
Coelacanth has finalized a previously announced arrangement with NorthRiver Midstream Inc. to secure up to 60 mmcf/d of firm processing service at NRM’s McMahon gas processing facility for a period of 10 years. The processing service will commence after the construction of the Two Rivers East Facility. As part of the arrangement, NRM has agreed to fund an extension of its gathering system to interconnect the Two Rivers East Facility to NRM’s current gathering system.
As previously disclosed, Coelacanth has secured long-term takeaway of over 60 mmcf/d of gas to be delivered into the Westcoast system.