Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 2

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2024 second quarter results on August 2, 2024, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team, followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on August 2, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Details of the webcast

When: Friday, August 2, 2024 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign-up Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: 1-800-606-3040 Outside North America: 1- 646 394-9615 Conference ID: 9581867

A webcast replay and transcript will be posted to Enbridge’s website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power to advance new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

