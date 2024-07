Saudi state oil giant Aramco started selling three-part bonds maturing in 10, 30 and 40 years, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Wednesday. Aramco has placed the initial guidance around 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for the 10-year bond, 180 bps over UST for the 30-year, and 195 bps for the 40-year, IFR said.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd, Editing by Louise Heavens)