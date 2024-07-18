Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Second Quarter 2024 Results to be held on July 26, 2024

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2024) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday July 25, 2024. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday July 26, 2024 to discuss the results:

Date: Friday July 26, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST)

Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at: https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations

Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:

1-647-484-8814 (International)

1-844-763-8274 (North America Toll-Free)

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hk99Bfmj

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com for three months.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations



Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521

Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

