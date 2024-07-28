Freeport LNG returns to full production

Freeport LNG was on track to return to full production on Sunday, pulling over 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas, LSEG data showed.

Freeport is the United States’ second-largest LNG exporter and one of the most-watched U.S. LNG export plants in the world because it has a history of swaying global gas prices when it shuts and restarts. The U.S. is the world’s largest exporter of the superchilled gas.

Freeport LNG shut down on July 7 in preparation for Hurricane Beryl and has been slowly increasing feedgas demand, according to LSEG data.

Two weeks ago, Freeport said it planned to restart its plant one processing train at a time as it conducted repairs to damage it suffered due to a hurricane.

Freeport was not immediately available for comment.

Sunday is the first time since July 7 that the plant has pulled close to its 2.2 bcf/d capacity.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)