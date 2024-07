Cenovus Energy shut down a unit at its 183,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio, on Tuesday, the company said. “Lima Refining Company is responding to an issue at its facility,” a Cenovus spokesperson said, without giving a reason for the shutdown.

“As the Refinery responds, community members will see larger than normal flaring as part of our normal shutdown procedures,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported, the company added.

Lima Refining Company is a subsidiary of Husky Energy, a Cenovus company.

