August 6th Saskatchewan Crown Land Sale totals $7.2 MM – Saturn Oil & Gas is top buyer at sale

The Saskatchewan Government brought in $7.2 MM on its August 6th Crown land sale. In total, 14,374 hectares were sold at an average price of $501.51/ha.

The two most expensive parcels of land were sold to Saturn Oil & Gas, while the company also spent the most money in total at this land sale, not including land brokers. Saturn spent $1,696,511.86 for 1184.427 hectares ($1,432/ha.). All of Saturn’s new land from this land sale is pictured below in Figure 1.

Figure 1- Saturn Oil & Gas Aug 6 Saskatchewan Land Sale Results