Heavy oil discount edges wider

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) widened slightly on Friday:

* WCS for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $13.20 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $13.10 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Thursday.

* Canadian heavy crude differentials have gained support this month from some U.S. Midwest refineries restarted operations after unplanned shut-downs in July.

* Global oil prices settled higher and notched over 3.5% in weekly gains as positive economic data and signals from Fed policymakers that they could cut interest rates as early as September eased demand concerns, while fears of a widening Middle East conflict continue to raise supply risks.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)