i3 Energy PLC announces Q2 2024 operational and financial results

Q2 2024 Operational and Financial Results

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended 30 June 2024. i3’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2024 and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on i3 Energy’s website at https://i3.energy/ and filed on SEDAR+.

Highlights:

i3 entered into a definitive agreement to sell most of the Company’s royalty assets (the “Royalty Disposition”) for a total gross cash consideration of USD 24.81 million (CAD 33.50 million) before customary closing adjustments, which at the time of Closing translated to 6.9 times 2024 forecasted cash flow and approximately USD 63,960 per flowing boepd

Free cash flow (FCF) (1) for Q2 2024 was USD 28.5 million fuelled by the aforementioned Royalty Disposition and certain property divestments in the quarter.

for Q2 2024 was USD 28.5 million fuelled by the aforementioned Royalty Disposition and certain property divestments in the quarter. 3 posted a profit before tax of USD 24.4 million during Q2 2024 and net cash flow from operating activities of USD 7.6 million for same period.

Achieved an average Q2 2024 production of 18,271 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boepd”), despite the sale of ~415 boepd and management of several scheduled and unscheduled production outages.

The Company further closed the accretive disposition of a non-core, non-operated, shallow dry gas focussed Northern Alberta asset (Hangingstone), along with two non-producing, non-core mineral rights divestments, for total realized proceeds of USD 2.75 million.

At 30 June 2024 i3 was undrawn on its credit facility, posting a net cash surplus (1) of USD 6.96 million and i3 is pleased to announce a successful borrowing base redetermination at the original CAD 75 million.

of USD 6.96 million and i3 is pleased to announce a successful borrowing base redetermination at the original CAD 75 million. As part of i3’s commitment to its total shareholder return model, Q1 2024 dividends of £3.084 million (USD 3.890 million) were declared and paid in Q2 2024.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

“Q2 2024 was a very busy period for the Company as we completed the strengthening of our balance sheet through the highly accretive sale of the majority of our royalty interests and the refinancing of our outstanding debt with a revolving non-amortising reserves-based loan. This corporate activity essentially made i3 debt free and created significant liquidity to finance our development program.

We are very pleased to announce the successful semi-annual redetermination of our reserves-based borrowing facility, achieved in a lower commodity price environment which demonstrates the quality of our resource and asset base. Our production assets continue to perform robustly, and we are pleased to reconfirm existing production and EBITDA guidance for the year, which is a result of the Company’s stable, low-decline, production profile and a rigorously enforced hedging programme.

With a solid half year behind us, we now look forward to our H2 focussed development and drilling programme which has already commenced with the successful drilling of our first operated well in Central Alberta. Our team will be busy during the second half of the year with back-to-back drilling across our portfolio, which will set the Company up for the commencement of our Montney development drilling in Q1 2025 for which we now are evaluating asset backed debt financing solutions to accelerate development.”

