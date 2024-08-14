Heavy oil discount narrows for fourth straight session

The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Wednesday, for the fourth straight day:

* WCS for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $12.40 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having settled at $12.60 a barrel under the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday, for the fourth trading session in a row

* Canadian heavy crude differentials have gained support this month from some U.S. Midwest refineries restarted operations after unplanned shut-downs in July.

* Exxon Mobil restarted select units at its 251,800 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois, three weeks after it lost power following a storm, the company said last week.

* However, Exxon reported a unit upset at Joliet on Saturday and Sunday, according to Illinois Emergency Management Agency

* Global oil prices settled 1% lower on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly and as worries eased slightly that a wider Middle East conflict could threaten supplies from one of the world’s major regions for crude production.

