i3 Energy PLC Announces Confirmation of the status of Recommended Offer

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, notes the announcement of a possible offer pursuant to Rule 2.4 of the Takeover Code and a firm offer announcement pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code. These announcements were originally made outside of the Regulatory News Service operating hours due to the dual listing of the Company in Canada. This has resulted in the Rule 2.4 possible offer announcement showing on some UK RIS systems as being released after the Rule 2.7 firm intention to make an offer announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has received a firm offer from Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of i3 Energy.

The full text of Gran Tierra’s Recommended and Final Cash and Share Acquisition announcement made under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code can be found at i3.energy.

Additional Information

Responsibility:

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of i3 Energy is Majid Shafiq, Chief Executive Officer.

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy plc is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada’s most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 please visit https://i3.energy

