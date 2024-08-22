Enserva Applauds Federal Government’s Intervention in Railway Labour Dispute

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enserva, the voice of Canada’s energy service, supply, and manufacturing sector, welcomes the federal government’s decisive move to intervene and implement binding arbitration to get Canada’s rail network moving again. This action marks a significant victory, not only for Enserva, but for the collective efforts of industries across the nation to prevent economic fallout for the country.

Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO of Enserva said, “The labour dispute that brought our two major railway companies to a halt today threatened energy service, supply and manufacturing operations and jobs. The government has heard the many calls from industry, and this is a win for Enserva and the collective voice of many industries.”

Martin Castro, President of Tenaris in Canada, and a member of Enserva, emphasized the critical role of continuous rail service: “Our industrial centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is designed to efficiently load production onto railcars in line for shipment, and we need continuous rail service to maintain a streamlined flow of steel pipe production to support our customers and the development of Canada’s energy resources. We commend the federal government’s decision to take necessary action to bring Canada’s railway companies back online to avoid greater impact and disruption across many industries, including manufacturing. We remain hopeful that beyond today’s development, the railway suppliers and union can come to a meaningful resolution, long-term, as they play a critical role in Canada’s economy and supply chain across North America.”

Looking Ahead

Enserva remains committed to advocating for the energy service, supply, and manufacturing sectors. Today’s announcement is a positive development, and Enserva hopes all parties involved in the dispute can come to a sustainable and lasting agreement.

For more information about Enserva, visit www.enserva.ca.

About Enserva

Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Our members make the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs.

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada was rebranded as Enserva.

