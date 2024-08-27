TOP WELL REPORT – July oil/condensate production data for Alberta – Did Veren hang on to top spot or is it Whitecap’s turn?; ARC Resources has 5 top wells and Baytex’s Clearwater continues to be best – BOE Intel

Initial production data is out for July in Alberta. BC and Saskatchewan have yet to report. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data (including pentane) and marketable gas is due out in a couple weeks. While the July data won’t be considered complete until the rest of the Alberta data has been reported, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for July which will affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the incomplete version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

BOE Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on the BOE Intel activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – July volumes – Alberta only (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Veren continued its run atop the highest producing oil wells list, with 5 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in July. The company’s top well produced 1,329 bbl/d in July. 4 of these wells were Montney wells at Elmworth while the 5th was a Duvernay well at Kaybob.

Whitecap continues to creep up the leaderboard over the last few months with 4 of the top 9 producing wells in July. These were all Kakwa Montney wells, with condensate production rates ranging from 1,084 – 1,255 bbl/d.

ARC Resources had 5 of the top 15 oil/condensate wells in July, with production rates ranging from 934 – 1,113 bbl/d. These were all Montney wells, also from the condensate-rich Karr/Kakwa area.

Baytex had the top Clearwater well in July (licensed as Spirit River), and good for #14 overall. This well from the Peavine area produced 955 bbl/d of oil in the month.

14 of the top 15 wells for July have confidential status, and therefore do not yet report producing hours.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – July volumes – Alberta only – initial liquids data (pentane volumes not yet reported for July)

*partial July data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported. Cumulative column includes oil/condensate/pentane.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, BOE Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells.