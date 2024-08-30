Canadian rig count summary – active rig count falls to 194 driven by drop in natural gas drilling; August Alberta natural gas price averages C$0.61/GJ

Canada’s active rig count came in at 194 this morning, a 9 rig decrease compared to last Friday. Alberta rig activity decreased to 137 active rigs from 149 last week. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 30 to 33, while BC’s active rig count remained unchanged at 20.

The rig count decrease was driven predominantly by natural gas targeted drilling as the number of gas rigs decreased from 67 to 60 over the last week. The number of oil rigs also fell this week, from 128 to 127 active rigs. Alberta natural gas prices have averaged C$0.61/GJ in the month of August.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 57.1%, a decrease from 58.7% last week.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.